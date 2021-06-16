Leeds United

Leeds United Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Marcelo Bielsa guided the Whites to a top-half finish last term and will be eager to build on that this season, with Europe in their sights

Leeds United are set to kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season with a tasty encounter with old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14.

The opener against the Red Devils is followed by a home game against Everton on August 21, with a trip to Burnley on August 28 followed by an exciting clash with Liverpool on September 11.

Their run of games over the Christmas period will be particularly tricky to navigate, with games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in December, with Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day.

The Whites will ring in the new year at home to Burnley and will be targeting points in the first few months of 2022, with games against West Ham and Newcastle United also to come in January.

Leeds' end-of-season run in is not particularly easy either, as they face Man City at the end of April and Arsenal at the beginning of May before concluding things with games against Brighton and new faces Brentford.

Check out Leeds United's full schedule for the upcoming season below.

Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
21/08/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Everton
28/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leeds United
11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
18/09/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United
25/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United
02/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Watford
16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
23/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton
30/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United
06/11/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
27/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
30/11/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
04/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford
11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
28/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
01/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley
15/01/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United
22/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United
08/02/2022 19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds United
12/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
19/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
05/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
12/03/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City
19/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United
02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton
09/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Leeds United
16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
23/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
15/05/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
22/05/2022 16:00 Brentford v Leeds United