Leeds United star James Trafford hails England quality after stunning Nations League win over Spain

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James Trafford has praised the resilience and technical level of the England squad following their historic UEFA Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid. The Leeds United goalkeeper proved to be the hero, producing a sensational late double save to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s side finished at the summit of their group.

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Trafford reflects on Madrid heroics

The Three Lions produced one of their most significant performances under Tuchel, racing into a dominant three-goal lead against the reigning world champions. However, the narrative shifted dramatically when a penalty allowed Spain back into the contest and Elliot Anderson was shown a red card. Despite the late pressure, England held firm to end Spain’s incredible 44-match unbeaten run, a feat Trafford suggests was down to the collective spirit of the squad. While England’s offensive play in the first half drew plaudits, it was the defensive resolve shown in the final stages that Trafford believes highlighted the team's evolution.

"It was an incredible night," Trafford stated after receiving the Player of the Match award for his efforts, as quoted by Leed's official website. "An incredible game for us all. Before the red card, we were brilliant, we were amazing. And then when the red card happened, it showed the kind of group that we are, how we stuck together. It just shows the level and the quality of the group. It was my fifth cap and to play with the team is amazing. We were fantastic. I think everyone saw how good we were, how quick and confident we were on the ball."

Stunning double save secures victory

The defining moment of the evening arrived in stoppage time when Spain looked certain to equalise. Trafford first parried a close-range blast from Fermín Lopez before showing remarkable reflexes to tip Aymeric Laporte’s follow-up effort around the post. It was a sequence of play that left the Madrid crowd stunned and confirmed England's status as a force to be reckoned with under Tuchel’s guidance.

His six saves throughout the match provided the foundation for a result that will live long in the memory of the travelling supporters who watched their side dismantle the world champions in their own backyard. "I can’t really remember to be fair, it happened so quickly and that is what we train every day and every week for, those quick split-second decisions. I am just happy to help the team," Trafford said.

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England's tactical flexibility praised

Beyond his own individual accolades, Trafford was quick to point out how the team adapted to the adversity of playing with ten men. The dismissal of Anderson could have triggered a total collapse, but England’s ability to transition from a free-flowing attacking unit into a compact defensive block was the key to their success. The Leeds United star believes this versatility is a testament to the preparation led by the coaching staff.

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"If the red card doesn’t happen, I don’t know what score it finishes. It shows we have both sides to our game and that is testament to the staff and everyone,” the goalkeeper added.

Sealing Nations League top spot

The victory was not just about the prestige of beating Spain, but also about the tangible reward of securing the top spot in the UEFA Nations League group. For a squad looking to build momentum towards major tournament success, finishing ahead of high-calibre opposition like La Roja is a major statement of intent. Trafford emphasised that the players entered the match with a specific goal and never wavered in their self-belief.

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"I am just happy to get the win to be honest. It was our aim to finish top of the group and we knew how tough the game was going to be. We knew what we demanded of ourselves coming into it and the belief that we had. I am happy to play my part, get the win and finish top of the group ultimately. We always believe in our level and quality, and we are really happy to show it," he concluded.