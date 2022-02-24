Leeds United's Bielsa: How I haven’t been able to stop goals like Matip's for Liverpool

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted Liverpool defender Joel Matip exposed a problem in his team that he must find a solution to.

Matip scored one of the six goals the Reds put past Leeds United on Thursday. The Cameroonian drove forward by playing a one-two with Mohamed Salah before he finished past Leeds goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

"The problem of opposing centre-backs driving forward has become very evident," said Bielsa as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

"The solution is very clear. When a centre-back drives with the ball, he passes the height of the wingers on the side that he goes up, then the central attackers and defensive midfielders, and eventually they come up against our free man, who is often a centre-back.

"There are spaces where we can recover the ball, but it’s clear that’s a problem I haven’t been able to resolve."

On his part, Jurgen Klopp highlighted the importance of such a move displayed by his defender.

"You might remember the goal we scored, it was Mo’s goal after Trent’s cross at Leeds. It was a very similar situation," Klopp told the club's website.

"The way Leeds defend, it gives, especially Joel on that right side, the chance and it is a duty then to step in, to make yards. There will always be the block and you have to find a way to keep the game going and he did that this time with a pass to the outside and then followed through, which is absolutely great.

"Then he finished it off. It’s not possible in all games – and not needed in all games – but against Leeds it’s possible and against Leeds, it’s needed as well. He did that very well and got the full reward for it. I am really happy for him."

Matip's calm finish doubled the lead for Liverpool. The 6-0 win took the Reds to within just three points of Premier League leaders, Manchester City.