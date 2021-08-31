Leeds confirm £25m James transfer from Manchester United

The Wales international leaves Old Trafford after spending just over two seasons with the Red Devils

Leeds United have confirmed they have landed Daniel James on a permanent transfer from Manchester United.

James joins for a reported £25 million ($34m) fee and has signed a contract at Elland Road through 2026.

The 23-year-old joins Leeds after spending just over two seasons at Old Trafford, having signed from Swansea City in 2019.

What was said?

"The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," said Victor Orta, Leeds director of football, in a club statement.

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”

