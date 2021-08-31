Leeds confirm £25m James transfer from Manchester United
Leeds United have confirmed they have landed Daniel James on a permanent transfer from Manchester United.
James joins for a reported £25 million ($34m) fee and has signed a contract at Elland Road through 2026.
The 23-year-old joins Leeds after spending just over two seasons at Old Trafford, having signed from Swansea City in 2019.
What was said?
"The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," said Victor Orta, Leeds director of football, in a club statement.
"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.
“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”
