Leeds confirm £25m Aaronson transfer as USMNT star joins from Red Bull Salzburg

Leeds United have signed United States national team winger Brenden Aaronson from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old arrives at Elland Road for a reported fee of £25 million ($31m) and has signed a five-year contract.

The move sees Aaronson reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg when the winger moved to Austria from the Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

What did Leeds say about signing Brenden Aaronson?

Speaking about the capture of Aaronson, Leeds head coach Marsch, who succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February, told the club's website: “Brenden is an incredibly hard worker and we’re pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He adapts very well to tactical ideas and levels of play and his mentality is to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

“I know he will fit in here perfectly with our players and club with this mindset.”

Aarsonson, who has 18 caps for the United States, said it was an "amazing feeling" to make the move to Elland Road and added he was looking forward to linking up with Marsch once again.

“Jesse is a fantastic coach,” said the winger, who made 65 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at Salzburg.

“I worked with him for half-a-year at Red Bull Salzburg and he was amazing. I was grateful to work with him then and I am grateful to work with him again, so I am excited.

“With the half-year I played under him, he taught me a lot. He taught me how to get into the final third to score goals and get assists, so that’s something I am looking to bring here.

“I’ve heard about what the fans like about players here and I feel like I can be that type of player. I am a hard worker, I have this creative side to me and I think I fit this Leeds recipe in a player.

“The way Jesse wants to play, I learned a lot about the system and flourished under that system, so I am really excited to get back into it again.”

The deal caps a positive week for Leeds after they escaped relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season with a dramatic 2-1 win at Brentford.

