'We were able to match them' - Leeds boss Bielsa pleased after seeing his side go toe-to-toe with Liverpool

A battle of last season's Premier League and Championship winners resulted in a seven-goal thriller with the underdogs taking away some positives

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he was proud of his team's performance against Liverpool as the Argentine took solace in the fact his side went toe-to-toe with the Premier League champions.

In a clash between the champions of the defending Premier League and Championship title-winners, Liverpool emerged victorious in a thrilling 4-3 clash.

The Reds took the lead on four separate occasions, but were pegged back on the first three as Leeds refused to back down from Jurgen Klopp's side.

In the end, Bielsa's Leeds fell just short due to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick aided by two finishes from the spot, with the final goal coming in the 88th minute to end the newly-promoted side's hopes for a point.

But, even without that point, Bielsa felt that he saw some positives proved unafraid of the rampant Reds.

"Liverpool made it hard for us to neutralise them," Bielsa told Sky Sports.

"In the second half especially we struggled to get the ball from defence to attack.

"We also stopped Liverpool playing like they usually do and we made a lot of effort. During large parts of the game we were able to match them."

Leeds saw goals from Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich as they kickstarted their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Despite that return starting off with a defeat, Bamford says that there was some happiness in the Leeds dressing room as they look to continue to play as they did on Saturday.

"We just said in the changing room we can take positives from the game but we're going to be down tonight because we didn't get a result," Bamford told BBC Match of the Day.

"I should have scored before I actually scored. The fact we created chances, there are positives to build on. We do play energetic football and high pressing football. Both teams played a similar style."

Liverpool are set to face Chelsea next week as the Reds head to Stamford Bridge while Leeds face Hull in the second round of the Carabao Cup midweek before hosting Fulham in a battle of recently-promoted sides.