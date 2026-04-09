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Led by their foreign duo, Al-Nasr will be boosted by the return of three players for the match against Al-Akhdoud, though one familiar face will once again be missing

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
K. Coman
J. Felix
A. Yahya
I. Martinez
Saudi Arabia
France
Portugal
Spain

Al-Alamy is preparing for its next Roshen League fixture.

Al-Nassr will be boosted by the return of three players for their Saudi Roshen League clash with Al-Akhdoud, though one of their star names remains sidelined.

Al-Nassr will travel to Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran on Saturday for the 28th-round Roshen League clash with Al-Akhdoud.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, French winger Kingsley Coman is now fit after joining the first-team training session on Thursday.

The French winger has overcome the muscle injury that sidelined him for the 5-2 win over Al-Najma last Friday at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Round 27.

Read also: Al-Ahly are not the first... 8 clubs have criticised the refereeing in the Roshen League... and a surprising stance from Al-Nasr

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Koman is the third player to regain full fitness ahead of the trip, joining Portuguese winger João Félix and Ayman Yahya, who sat out the Al-Najma win through suspension.

All three are expected to slot back into the starting line-up, with Koman replacing Abdulrahman Gharib, João Félix coming in for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Ayman Yahya taking over from Saad Al-Nasser.

However, Spanish centre-back Iñigo Martínez remains sidelined after sitting out Thursday’s session and focusing on his individual rehabilitation programme due to a separate muscle injury.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one match fewer than both.

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