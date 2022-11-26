LeBron James jokes about 'lookalike' Cameroon striker Mbeumo

Basketball superstar LeBron James gave a subtle response to a fan who said he looks like Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo.

LeBron jokes about what he needs to do to get close to Mbeumo

LA Lakers star was responding to a fan who asked about his lookalike

The two athletes are at different levels in their sporting careers

WHAT HAPPENED? A fan reached out to James on social media, telling him he had found his ‘twin’ while attaching a photo of Mbeumo, who started Cameroon’s 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on Thursday.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “I found your twin,” the fan wrote to James on Instagram, accompanied by Mbeumo’s photo, to which the Los Angeles Lakers star replied: “I mean, I got work to do in other places too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James and Mbeumo closely resemble each other with their signature beard making the comparison even better.

The athletes have contrasting careers as the 37-year-old James is considered one of, if not the greatest, NBA players in history, Mbeumo is still in the formative years of his football career and just switched allegiance from France to Cameroon in August, three months to the 2022 World Cup.

James is a four-time NBA champion and also has a similar number of NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and three All-Star MVP awards as well as two Olympic gold medals while 23-year-old Mbeumo has managed just four caps for Cameroon while he has 35 goals in 150 games for Premier League side Brentford, where he has been since August 2019.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mbeumo will be hoping to start his fifth match for Cameroon when they face Serbia in their second World Cup game on Monday, while James is in action on Sunday morning as the Lakers visit San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.