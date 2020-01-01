'Leaving Mbarara City is like child moving away from his mother' - Aheebwa

The striker managed to score eight goals last season to help the Ankole Lions to a seventh-place finish

New KCCA FC striker Brian Aheebwa has revealed leaving his former team Mbarara FC was like a child moving away from his mother owing to the emotional attachment involved.

The Kampala-based side finished second in the Ugandan Premier League and is bolstering the squad to challenge for the title next season.

After annulling the top tier owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) also announced the 13-time league champions, who were second at the time, will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Leaving Mbarara City has been a hard decision for me because it has been home and it takes courage for a child to move away from his mother to go and start a new life," Aheebwa said as quoted by Sports Nation.

"Mbarara is where I grew up, it is where I studied."

The striker scored eight goals for the Ankole Lions and helped them to a seventh-place finish with 36 points after 10 wins, six draws and nine losses. However, the 21-year-old feels it was time for him to get a new challenge elsewhere.

"Me joining KCCA has really been amazing," Aheebwa revealed excitement.

"I had to take up this big step in my career. I’m very excited to join KCCA, it is a club that has top players and staff and I was happy when coach Mike [Mutebi] called me.

"It motivated me, it gave me hope that I can play football at a higher level."

Joining a top team like KCCA comes with its own challenges - there are established players already and there is no guarantee of first-team football.

However, that does not worry the youngster, who has made it clear he is ready for the challenge.

"I want to achieve many goals, I know it’s going to be tough competition but I know that the higher you go the hotter it becomes, so I will cope up because we have good players and this will help improve my game as well," he concluded.

Aheebwa was the sixth signing at the club - others signed before him are Bright Anukani, Charles Lwanga, Denis Iguma, Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro, and Ashraf Muguma.



