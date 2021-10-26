Leaving Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Dolly out of Bafana Bafana squad would be a big mistake

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly has deservedly been reinstated in the Bafana Bafana fold after a sparkling performance in the 2-1 win over SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Among the small number of 'spectators' watching on in Atteridgeville were Bafana coach Hugo Broos and a couple of his assistants, and they witnessed a masterclass from the Johannesburg-born playmaker.

With the exception of a couple of games, this was not Dolly's only highly impressive performance this season, rather it's the latest in a number of Man-of-the-Match showings, even if it was Parker who got the official award on Sunday.

Parker could though have had a hat-trick, and Dolly a hat-trick of assists - there was also a sensational 50-yard defence-splitting pass from the former Ajax Cape Town man.

The two passes for the goals were not as long as in range, but were perfectly weighted and perfectly angled, inviting Parker to score.

And that's what Dolly brings, arguably on another level to any South African-born player, is the ability to put his passes exactly where he wants them.

His eye for the gap, and his ability to deliver on what he sees, are delightful to watch, and are potentially match-winning assets.





It's would be great to see Dolly setting Bafana Bafana's pacey forwards - the likes of Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Victor Letsoalo, through on goal in South Africa's final two World Cup qualifiers, at home against Zimbabwe and away to Ghana. In tough, tight matches, game-breakers like Dolly can be priceless.

Broos must surely have been thinking along the same lines after what he witnessed in Tshwane on Sunday.

Top stats

Dolly's stats are really impressive and surely it's time for Broos to overlook his preference for youth and bring back the 28-year-old into the fold completely.

In eight league matches, he's contributed directly towards six goals - three goals of his own and three assists. He also created an assist within moments of coming on for his debut, in the MTN8 quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

And had some of Dolly's teammates been more clinical, his assist count would certainly have been higher.

Surely, with so much on the line for Broos, he could do with Dolly's match-winning tendencies and therefore when it comes to trimming his provisional squad into the final 23-man squad on November 1, the Amakhosi forward should be included.