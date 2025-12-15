This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
League Two playoffs 2026: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to League One

Everything you need to know about the race for promotion to League One from League Two.

The race for promotion from League Two will soon be heading into its final and most dramatic phase as four clubs are set to to battle it out in the 2026 League Two play-offs.

One team will join the automatically promoted sides by winning the playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

What are the 2026 League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-offs are contested by the teams that finish between fourth and seventh place in the final 2025/26 League Two standings.

The winners earn promotion to League One for the 2026/27 season. The format consists of two-legged semi-finals followed by a one-off final at Wembley.

Which teams have qualified for the 2026 League Two play-offs?

The final standings are not yet confirmed. Below are the latest standings in League Two. The positions at the end of the season can determine the four play-off teams (positions 4–7).

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Walsall201235+1139
2Notts County201145+1337
3Swindon Town201145+937
4Bromley201064+936
5Milton Keynes Dons20965+1433
6Salford City201037033
7Chesterfield20884+532
8Crewe Alexandra20947+631
9Cambridge United20875+431

Last updated: December 15, 2025, 11:55 am GMT

League Two 2026 playoffs: Fixtures & results

The 2026 League Two play-offs will take place in mid-May, with two-legged semi-finals followed by the winner-takes-all final at Wembley Stadium. Fixtures will be updated here once confirmed.

League Two playoff semi-finals

DateFixtureTV channel
TBCTBCSky Sports / Paramount+

League Two playoff final

DateFixtureTV channel
May 25, 2026TBCSky Sports / Paramount+

When & where is the League Two 2026 playoff final?

The 2026 League Two play-off final returns to Wembley Stadium, with the showpiece traditionally falling on the late May Bank Holiday weekend - the EFL has confirmed the final to be on May 25, 2026. 

Where to watch League Two 2026 playoffs on TV & live stream

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKSky SportsSky GO
U.S.CBS

Paramount+

Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights to EFL competitions in the UK, meaning fans can watch every playoff match live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event or via the Sky GO app.

CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the playoffs live in the United States.

Who won the League Two playoffs in 2025?

AFC Wimbledon won the 2025 League Two playoffs, edging past Walsall 1–0 in the final at Wembley. With the win, they sealed their entry to League One.

