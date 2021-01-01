Lawrence Tezikya: Vipers SC confirm signing of former Busoga United striker

The youngster has penned a deal that will see him stay at the Venoms for the next three seasons

Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club have confirmed the signing of Lawrence Tezikya for three years.

The striker becomes the latest addition to the Venoms squad after Yunus Ssentamu’s return which was announced recently.

“Vipers Sports Club is pleased to confirm Lawrence Tezikya’s transfer from Busoga United FC,” Vipers announced.

“The striker has been kept from playing for his new club because of paperwork. But it is official that the clearance has finally come through. Tezikya is now a Venom after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

“The youthful player has been training with his teammates and his performances have been both amazing and impressing making his debut likely to happen anytime soon.

“He is also one of the most promising youngsters in the league; his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability make him a suitable candidate to help the team going forward in the not so far future.”

Tezikya has explained how he has been feeling as his move was delayed by paperwork.

“It has been weeks of patience and I have had enough time to settle in both mentally and physically now that the final process has been completed. l can’t wait to play for my team,” Tezikya told the club’s website.

“I made the best decision to join this great club, the environment is conducive and also, will get good competition which will improve me as a player.”

Meanwhile, Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba explained why he signed the striker and why Tezikya is in the right place to develop even better.

“Tezikya’s arrival will give us many options to select from, besides we believe he will pick lessons and challenges from the old players,” the former Uganda international said.

Article continues below

“We are proud to have another player of immense talent like him.”

“Vipers have such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable these youngsters to reach their potential.”

The striker made his senior club debut in the 2018/29 season as he appeared – as a substitute – during a goalless draw against Maroons FC at the Mighty Arena Stadium. He went on to play eight games and scored five goals.