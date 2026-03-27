Lautaro's wife's social media rant: "Today I ate leftovers from a takeaway box – the life of an influencer isn't what it seems"

Agustina Gandolfo, wife of Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, has taken to social media to vent. On Instagram, the Argentine posted a message that’s a far cry from the glossy lifestyle everyone imagines: “Today wasn’t Instagram-worthy, nor was it packed with commitments. I haven’t slept well for days, I’m lacking energy, I don’t feel like training, I’ve got several things left undone that I should sort out today and I haven’t even started on them yet.





I had lunch with what my children left over from last night, straight from a container. And that’s fine. Don’t be fooled by the perfect, outward-facing life that many celebrities and influencers show on social media. There are loads of things you don’t see. And reality is fine too.”





There were loads of messages of support, shared by Lady Lautaro – whose account boasts 1.6 million followers – in hersubsequent stories.