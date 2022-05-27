Lautaro: Mbappe's comments about South America were not fair!

The Argentine defended criticism of football in his home continent

Inter and Argentina star Lautaro Martinez was not impressed to hear Kylian Mbappe's comparisons between European and South American football.

The Paris Saint-Germain man raised the heat ahead of the World Cup by stating that Europe's contingent would have a significant advantage over their rivals in Qatar.

As well as Lautaro, Aston Villa's Argentina No. 1 Emiliano Martinez also hit out at the France star for his words.

What were Mbappe's original comments?

Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, courted controversy with his opinions on Argentina and Brazil's chances in 2022.

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup," he said to TNT Sports Brasil.

"In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win."

What did Lautaro say about Mbappe's comments?

"Most of those of us who have been called up are in Europe and every day, even every training, you measure up against them," Lautaro explained to TyC Sports.

"That's why I'll say that we're feeling good and working on the ideas the trainer asks of us. We are happy with how it's working and what we're doing on the field.

"I saw what [Mbappe] said, but Argentina and Brazil have players of great quality and talent.

"Brazil, just like us, has most of its players in Europe. I thought it was an unfair comment."

Martinez adds opinion

Martinez agreed with his compatriot that Mbappe was off-target with his remarks.

"Bolivia in La Paz, Ecuador with 30-degree celsius heat, Colombia where you can't even breathe... they (in Europe) always play on perfect pitches and have no idea what South America is all about," the Villa star fired to TyC Sports.

"Every time you travel with the national team you've got two days coming and going, you are exhausted and can't train much.

"When an England player goes to train they are at the ground in half an hour. Let them go to Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and see if it is that easy."

