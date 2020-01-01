‘Lautaro links to Barcelona more media than real life’ – Inter star’s agent quashes transfer talk

The Argentina international forward continues to see a move to Camp Nou mooted, but Carlos Beto Yaque sees no substance to the reports

The speculation that continues to suggest Lautaro Martinez is destined to leave Inter for Barcelona is “more in the media than real life”, claims the Argentine’s agent.

A move to Camp Nou for the South American forward has been mooted for some time.

Barca have made no secret of the fact that they would welcome the opportunity to add the talented 22-year-old to their ranks.

More teams

They have, however, been reluctant to meet Inter’s demands and continue to bide their time.

It is now being claimed that recruitment plans could be put on hold for another 12 months, with Lautaro only willing to consider a switch to Barca.

He is also looking for Luis Suarez to reach the end of his time at Camp Nou, freeing him to take a No.9 berth in Catalunya.

Lautaro’s agent is, however, eager to point out that there is little substance to the rumours that continue to rage.

Carlos Beto Yaque has told La Figura de la Cancha: “Lautaro’s transfer is more in the media than real life.

“Lautaro has three years on his contract with Inter and is very happy where he is.

“He’s had a very good season, still has the Europa League to play for and I hope Inter can go all the way in that competition.”

Many have urged Lautaro to push for a move to Barca, with the highly-rated frontman considered to be ready for another step up the footballing ladder.

Yaque, though, insists that he will not be nudging his client in that direction, with it his job to make sure that issues away from the field are addressed.

He added: “I’ve never needed to give him advice and I don’t need to now either.

“He’s always been a complete player and has matured over the years.”

Article continues below

Lautaro has taken in 46 appearances for Inter in the 2019-20 season, with 19 goals recorded.

He moved to Europe in the summer of 2018, with the Serie A giants winning the race to prise his undoubted potential away from Argentine giants Racing.

Lautaro had been catching the eye there since making a senior breakthrough in his teens, with those that worked with him from a young age never in any doubt that he was destined to reach the top.