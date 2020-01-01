‘Lautaro like Aguero & best fit for Barcelona’ – Pizzi sees Argentine as ‘ideal’ for Liga giants

The former Blaugrana striker can understand why his compatriot is wanted at Camp Nou, with speculation building regarding a big-money move

Lautaro Martinez is “the ideal player” for Barcelona, says Juan Antonio Pizzi, with the Inter forward cut from the same cloth as fellow countryman and prolific Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Speculation regarding an approach from Camp Nou for the highly-rated Argentina international continues to build.

Sources close to the Liga giants have revealed to Goal that Barca are ready to table a lucrative contract offer to Lautaro.

Pizzi can understand why the Blaugrana are so keen to get the talented 22-year-old on their books, with his success in South America and Europe suggesting that he can become a superstar performer in the present and future.

The former Barca frontman told EFE of Lautaro: “He is the prototypical example of how the position of centre-forward has changed in the modern game. I see a lot of Sergio Aguero in him.

“Lautaro has already demonstrated the qualities he has in Argentina with Racing and the national team.

“I think he is the ideal player; the style he has as a player is the one which best suits Barcelona.

“He also has an advantage in that he has performed at a very high level in the Italian league, which for me is one of the most competitive in the world. Any footballer who excels in Serie A is able to do so anywhere.”

Barcelona are expected to once again prioritise the capture of another forward in the next transfer window.

Efforts to bring Neymar back to Catalunya from Paris Saint-Germain could be rekindled, while interest in Lautaro will be stepped up.

Quique Setien’s squad is already well-stocked when it comes to proven performers in the final third of the field, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann on board.

Injury issues in 2019-20 have highlighted a lack of depth, though, with the absence of Uruguay international Suarez hitting the reigning Spanish champions hard.

“Not only is his absence noticeable on the pitch, but I think Suarez has great leadership qualities, too,” said Pizzi.

“He has a commitment that is contagious towards his team-mates and brings out a greater level from the players around him, mainly Messi.

“Unfortunately, this injury has prevented Los Cules from maintaining their style of play that they showed when Suarez was fit.”

Barca have struggled for consistency in the current campaign, leading to Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde in the dugout, but were two points clear at the top of La Liga when football shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.