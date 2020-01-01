Lautaro dreams of playing alongside Messi, says Inter striker's agent

The Argentine forward's representative says talk of a summer move to Barcelona was never concrete, however he still holds out hope of a move

Lautaro Martinez still "dreams" of playing alongside Argentina international team-mate Lionel Messi at club level despite a much-rumoured move to Barcelona in the summer failing to materialise, according to his agent, Beto Yaque.

The 23-year-old Inter striker was heavily linked with a big-money switch this summer, with Barcelona seemingly at the head of the queue while Real Madrid and Manchester United were also touted.

However Lautaro has remained at San Siro for the 2020-21 campaign, meaning he will not get the chance to link up with Messi for the time being. Yaque however says that with his charge improving every season, he has every chance of lining up alongside the Argentine superstar at some point.

Yaque told TNT Sports: “He had the chance to grow, work, learn and he is fitting in very well. The move to Europe has made him improve, has enhanced his qualities and today he is one of the players who are playing at the highest level.

"He is enthusiastic about the team and playing alongside Messi is a dream for him.”

Lautaro's agent also addressed the transfer rumours surrounding his client, confirming that there was never any serious talk between the striker and the major European clubs linked with his signature.

He has instead continued his impressive scoring form in Milan, netting three goals in as many games so far this campaign for Inter.

Yaque said: “Many things have been said about Lautaro’s possible transfer, there have been many rumours. Everyone wanted him but there was nothing concrete.

"He still has three years left on his contract, the transfer window has just closed, we haven’t sat down yet to talk about the renewal with Inter.

“He is playing at a great level, last season was excellent for him and it is normal that he has attracted the attention of the great European clubs."

Barcelona remain keen on Lautaro, despite failing to sign him in the recently closed transfer window, with manager Ronald Koeman saying a move could be done in the future.

He told a press conference last month when asked about Lautaro and other possible striker signings: "Nothing is ruled out. We are always looking for players to improve our game.

“It may be that the players you want aren't possible because of the financial situation of the club, but I've accepted this – I knew it before I arrived.”