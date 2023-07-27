Lauren James, Sweet Caroline and Australia going for glory on home soil - Hot topics from the Women's World Cup discussed on INDIVISA's Table Talk

INDIVISA's Table Talk show reacts to fan opinions at home and down under as the Women's World Cup heats up.

England's ultimate karaoke song, the favourites to reach the final in Sydney and the Lionesses' most impactful player were on the agenda as INDIVISA quizzed supporters about the tournament.

And on the latest episode of Table Talk with Venus, host Moyo Abiona discussed the fans' views, including why Sweet Caroline remains one of football's best anthems.

As well favourite songs, presenters Lauren Colton and Sara Guzo reacted to a brilliant clip of one of Caitlin Foord's high school friends passionately tipping hosts Australia to go all the way and win the World Cup.

Finally, the Table Talk trio had their say on England's most important player at the tournament, with fans picking out Chelsea's Lauren James and Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh as the ones to watch.

Lauren backed James to star down under with her 'creativity', while Sara expects 'intelligent' Walsh to help lead the Lionesses' young players following their opening 1-0 win over Haiti.

INDIVISA's Table Talk has teamed up with Venus and their Move Your Skin campaign, which aims to eliminate 'skinconsciousness’ as a barrier to women’s and girls’ participation in sport by showing what real skin in sport looks like.