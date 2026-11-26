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Germany international Laura Freigang has seen her career come to a sudden halt after being handed a significant 16-month suspension from all football activities. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker will now miss the upcoming Women's World Cup following a dispute resolution regarding multiple missed drug tests.

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Devastating blow for Germany's attack

The German football landscape has been rocked by the news that one of its most prominent strikers, Freigang, has been handed a 16-month ban from the sport. The suspension, which officially began when the German Football Association (DFB) notified her of the decision in June, rules the 28-year-old forward out of participating in next summer's Women's World Cup.

The ban is comprehensive, prohibiting her from any involvement in professional football activities until October 2027. While she will be permitted to return to a training environment two months before that date to regain her fitness, she remains ineligible for competitive match selection until the full term has been served.

Details of Freigang's suspension and its consequences

The situation reached its conclusion after a dispute resolution agreement was reached between Eintracht Frankfurt forward Freigang, the German Football Association (DFB), the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada). Under the terms of the agreement, the 28-year-old was found to have committed three whereabouts and/or testing failures between March 11, 2025, and February 23, 2026.

As part of the ruling, all of Freigang's individual records, including appearances, goals and assists, from February 23, 2026, onwards will be annulled, although Eintracht Frankfurt's team results will remain unchanged. Before the suspension, the forward had scored six goals and provided two assists in 11 starts in the Frauen-Bundesliga this season.

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Club officials react to the ruling

Despite the severity of the punishment, Eintracht Frankfurt officials have praised the manner in which the striker conducted herself while the investigation was ongoing. Katharina Kiel, the club's director of women's football, highlighted the difficulties of recent months and the impact Freigang continued to have on the pitch despite the looming threat of a suspension. In a club statement, Frankfurt also confirmed that discussions would begin shortly to establish the terms of her future employment, with the 28-year-old's current contract set to expire on June 30, 2027.

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'The agreement now reached provides clarity and planning security in a process unprecedented for Eintracht Frankfurt - for us as a club, but above all for Laura. The way she and the team have handled the situation in recent months, and how Laura personally led by example with her performance on the pitch during a very difficult time, deserves the highest recognition. The identified shortcomings, despite the agreement to settle the dispute, have resulted in a suspension, which means the loss of a key player,' Kiel said.

Freigang breaks silence on 16-month ban

In her response to the suspension, Freigang stressed that she had never been suspected of doping, while acknowledging her responsibility to meet reporting requirements and uphold the principles of clean sport. However, the 28-year-old insisted that her case was not as straightforward as it may have appeared publicly, stating: 'It is important for me to emphasize once again that at no point was I suspected of doping. I am aware of my responsibility to comply with reporting obligations and the importance of clean sport. At the same time, my case was not always as black and white as it may have appeared from the outside. My agreement to a settlement does not mean that I share all the assessments of my case.'

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She also explained that she opted against further legal action to avoid the significant financial, mental and emotional burden it would have brought. Reflecting on the difficult period, Freigang said: 'The past few months have been extremely difficult for me. Further legal proceedings would have involved significant financial, mental, and emotional strain. Therefore, I chose this path, hoping to find some peace, clarity, and perspective.'

Freigang also apologised to her family, Eintracht Frankfurt, her teammates, the Germany national team and the fans for the consequences of the situation. Expressing her disappointment at being unable to play, she said: 'I am aware that this situation also has consequences for my family, my club, my team, the national team, and you fans. I would like to apologize for that. Sport has defined my life since I was little. It breaks my heart not to be able to be on the pitch for the time being, to help my team, and to live the everyday life that I love so much. I won't give up, and I will somehow manage.'