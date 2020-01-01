Late Boga strike completes Sassuolo comeback over SPAL

The Ivorian forward registered his name on the scoresheet at the death to gift the Neroverdi maximum points

Jeremie Boga scored a 90th-minute goal as Sassuolo came from behind to see off SPAL 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was also on the scoresheet in last week's impressive 4-2 home win over Roma.

This time, though, it was SPAL who took the lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of Kevin Bonifazi.

More teams

Sassuolo's equaliser did not come until the 65th through Francesco Caputo, from the penalty spot.

Boga scored the final goal against Roma last time out, and he did again this time on the 90-minute mark, heading the ball in from Domenico Berardi's exquisite cross.

Article continues below

Boga had a total of four shots (two on target) as well as successfully completing eight of nine dribbles and winning 10 of 13 ground duels.

Sassuolo are up to 12th on the Serie A table with this victory and are five points away from the final Europa League qualification spot.

They host Parma at the Mapei Stadium next Sunday.