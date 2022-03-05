Last-gasp Delort strike sees Nice silence Mbappe-less PSG

Andy Delort’s last-gasp strike handed Nice a 1-0 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

The Algeria international was introduced for Kasper Dolberg in the 70th minute, before scoring the winner in the 88th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

Delort drilled an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas after benefitting from a well-taken cross from Calvin Stengs.

Still hurt by a 3-1 defeat to Nantes their last time out, Mauricio Pochettino’s men travelled to Allianz Riviera with the aim of returning to winning ways.

However, the Eaglets had other ideas as they continued their push for a fifth French elite division diadem.

In the opening 10 minutes, Amine Gouiri curled an effort worryingly wide before Argentina international Angel Di Maria could not find the target with his dinked shot after getting past the hosts’ backline.

A few minutes later, Christophe Galtier’s team fluffed another big opportunity to take the lead as Pablo Rosario made a mess of Melvin Bard’s cross.

Even at a strong attacking display exhibited by both outfits, neither side could not find the net going into the half time break.

Nice began the second half on a solid note by Navas was well-positioned to save Dante’s header off Justin Kluivert’s corner kick.

Four minutes before the hour mark, there was a scramble in the Parisians’ box after Khephren Thuram had broken forward, but the visitors were able to clear their backline.



Di Maria was close to unlocking Nice’s resolute defence in the 73rd minute but Jean-Clair Todibo and Bard combined well to dispossess the former Manchester United forward.

With the game looking to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, super-sub Delort scored the vital goal with two minutes left on the clock.

PSG has a late penalty appeal turned down after VAR replays as they returned home with heads bowed low.

Gabon international Mario Lemina was named in the starting XI, however, he was subbed off for Morgan Schneiderlin with 20 minutes left.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Algerian star Hicham Boudaoui was brought in for Kluivert in the 85th minute while injury ruled out his compatriot Youcef Atal.

On the other hand, Abdou Diallo was on parade from start to finish for the Parisians with Idrissa Gueye thrown into the fray for Georginio Wijnaldum in the 90th minute.

Even at this setback, Pochettino’s side remains at the summit of the log having accrued 62 points from 27 matches, with Nice occupying the second spot with just 49 points.