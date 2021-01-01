Laporte set to switch to Spain in time for European Championship after being ignored by France

The Man City defender played for Les Bleus at youth level but has not won a single senior cap after being snubbed by Didier Deschamps

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte it set to play for Spain at the European Championship, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The Spanish Football Federation has lodged paperwork with FIFA and is awaiting the final approval from the world governing body, and he could play at this summer's tournament alongside team-mate Eric Garcia.

Laporte, 26, was born in the south-western French town of Agen but, despite playing for France at youth levels, has never appeared for the national team.

How does he qualify?

Laporte is understood to have French and Spanish nationality and is of Basque descent through his great-grandparents.

He joined Athletic Club as a 16-year-old and spent six seasons with the Spanish side before his switch to City in 2018.

He was first called into the France national squad in October 2016, but is still to win a senior cap.

What's been said?

The defender has previously maintained a public desire to play for France.

“I spoke with [France coach] Didier Deschamps about coming back for Les Bleus, I am trying to show that I have the qualities to make the French national team,” he said in 2020.

"Certainly, making the Euros at the end of this [season] would be the best thing.”

Why has he not been picked?

Deschamps has been blessed with good centre-backs during his time in charge, picking between Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe and Kurt Zouma.

But the decision to consistently snub Laporte, who has been outstanding during his time at City and is set to win a third Premier League title in four years, has left some baffled.

Laporte accused Deschamps of leaving him out of the France squad for personal reasons in 2018 to which the coach responded: "I do not have a problem with anyone. When I choose someone it is not for me. I repeat.

"I only have one thing to say to him and that is that he continues to perform well."

