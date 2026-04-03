Laporta surprises Barcelona players ahead of the Atlético clash

Barcelona are preparing to face hosts Atlético Madrid tomorrow, Saturday, in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Barça president Joan Laporta made a surprise visit to the Catalan side’s training session this morning, Friday, to motivate the players.

Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde have returned to training with the squad and are expected to be included in Hans Flick’s squad.

With this visit, Laporta sought to encourage the players ahead of this crucial stage of the season, particularly following the shock caused by Rafeina’s absence.

Frenkie de Jong has not yet recovered and continued his individual training away from the group; he is expected to be fit later, but not for the upcoming match against Atlético.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 73 points, four points clear of their closest rivals Real Madrid, while fourth-placed Atlético have 57 points.

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