‘Lampard under pressure & will face questions’ – Chelsea have qualify for Champions League, says Burley

The Blues have shown considerable faith in a club legend, but even fan favourites will attract criticism if they fail to deliver on expectations

Frank Lampard is under “a lot of pressure” at Chelsea and will face “a heck of a lot of questions” if he fails to secure Champions League qualification, says Craig Burley.

The Blues turned to a familiar figure for inspiration during the summer of 2019.

As Maurizio Sarri beat a hasty retreat to his native Italy on the back of one season in England, an SOS call was sounded at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

Lampard answered, with a club legend handed the reins in the most testing of circumstances.

Favour from his playing days, along with the constraints of a transfer ban, ensured that patience would be shown with a Premier League coaching rookie.

Chelsea do, however, boast a star-studded squad and rather wasted the opportunity to bolster their ranks further in January.

They are also sat inside the top four as things stand, heading into a crucial clash with Manchester United on Monday, and need to find a way of returning consistency to their performances.

Lampard is the man charged with overseeing matters and Burley believes that even an iconic presence in west London will come in for criticism if he fails to deliver on expectations.

The former Blues midfielder told ESPN FC ahead of a home date with the Red Devils: “Better teams sometimes come at them and they’re defending, they win the ball back, and then they’re able to play that quick ball over the top.

“When they’re playing some of the poorer teams and it’s more 60/40 [possession] to United, they’ve got a shield in front of them of eight or nine bodies.

“They’ve not in general had the players to break those scenarios down often enough.

“[They’ve not had] Pogba in there to find a pass, we’ve seen Juan Mata do it now and again

“They’re going to have a Chelsea side that’s in front of them, they’re going to go at them, and it’s whether they can hit Chelsea on the counter with enough quality going the other way.

Article continues below

“There’s a lot of pressure on Lampard as well. If this poor United side go to Stamford Bridge and win, and once again but Chelsea under pressure for the final Champions League spot, that’s going to pile more pressure on the Chelsea manager.

“If he [Lampard] doesn’t get them in this top five, which it looks like it’s going to be now for the Champions League, from the position they were in, there’s going to be a heck of a lot of questions on him.

“So this is not a one way street with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager in the other dugout is under a lot of pressure as well.”