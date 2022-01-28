Lampard set to be named Everton manager

Frank Lampard is set to be named Everton manager, GOAL can confirm.

The former Chelsea boss has beaten Duncan Ferguson and Vitor Perreira to the job after a series of interviews today in London.

Lampard is expected to try and bring along members of his coaching staff from Chelsea as he returns to management just over a year after departing the Blues.

The situation at Everton

Everton's managerial position has been open since the club dismissed Rafa Benitez on January 16, ending his stint after just six-and-a-half months.

Club legend Duncan Ferguson took over on an interim basis for the second time, losing to Villa 1-0 in his only game in charge.

Former Everton star Wayne Rooney had been heavily linked to the role, but the Derby County boss admitted that he turned down the club's approach to focus on his current job.

“Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job," he said.

“But I turned it down. I believe I will be a Premier League manager and I am ready for that 100 per cent. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me."

