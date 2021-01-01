Lampard reveals disappointment at not having more time at Chelsea in first response to sacking

The Stamford Bridge legend was axed on Monday with the Blues ninth in the Premier League

Frank Lampard has said he is ‘disappointed’ to have been denied the chance to take Chelsea forward.

The Blues legend was axed by Chelsea on Monday, 18 months after being appointed following the club’s decision to part ways with Maurizio Sarri.

Despite his status as the club’s greatest goalscorer, Lampard was not immune from owner Roman Abramovich’s hire-and-fire style.

Chelsea topped the table earlier this season, but a poor run of form saw them slip to ninth in the Premier League - and resulted in Lampard's departure.

Abramovich issued a rare statement upon Lampard’s exit, saying he has “an excellent personal relationship” with his former manager and said he “will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Lampard took to Instagram on Monday evening to offer his response.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a huge part of my life for so long,” Lampard wrote.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received for the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me."

When Lampard was appointed, Chelsea were the subject of a transfer ban and had seen Eden Hazard depart.

“When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club," he added.

“I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the Academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

“I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

“I wish the club and the team every success in the future.”

Chelsea are set to act quickly to replace Lampard, with former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel poised to take the reins.

The 47-year-old Tuchel could be appointed this week, with his first game possibly being the meeting with Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday.