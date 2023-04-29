Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal becomes Barcelona's youngest ever La Liga player with appearance against Real Betis

Lamine Yamal became Barcelona's youngest-ever La Liga player in an impressive 10-minute appearance against Real Betis on Saturday.

Came on with 10 minutes remaining

Almost scored shortly after his introduction

First senior appearance for Blaugrana

WHAT HAPPENED? The 15-year-old made his long-awaited league debut for the Blaugrana, coming on in the 83rd minute of Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Betis. Yamal touched the ball 12 times and had a shot on goal in a lively showing. His introduction came a week after he was named in Xavi's matchday squad for the first time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A dynamic winger, Yamal is the latest of a long line of promising talents to come out of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. The club accelerated him past the B team level after Xavi called the teenager up to training last September.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Yamal will hope to see the pitch more regularly as Barcelona close out the league title with their final six games of the campaign.