'Everyone is tired' - LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo sends warning to MLS chiefs after Campeones Cup defeat to Tigres

Steve Cherundolo insists "everyone is tired at LAFC" while taking a dig at MLS officials for a congested roster after a Campeones Cup loss to Tigres.

LAFC beaten by Tigres on penalties

Cherundolo hit out at MLS chiefs after defeat

Hailed his players for fighting until the end

WHAT HAPPENED? The manager saw his troops let another opportunity for silverware slip between their fingers after they were beaten in a penalty shootout by the Mexican side after the two teams were level at 0-0 at the end of regulation time. However, Cherundolo hailed his players and instead raised questions about the MLS calendar while urging the decision-makers to "come up with solutions" as soon as possible.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Throughout all the competitions we’ve been in this year, for any teams that are going to this next year, I can tell you the rules and regulations of MLS roster are not ample enough and we are not equipped enough for all these competitions”, said Cherundolo to reporters after the final.

“We have done an incredible job to stay in all comps very late but our guys are depleted”, he continued, “our stadium officer is tired, everyone is tired. Maybe it’s too many games or maybe we don’t have enough players and I think moving forward to create a competitive advantage for MLS, I think the owners and commissioners need to sit down and come up with solutions. The status quo does not work and I can tell you that is the opinion of other coaches as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tempers flared between the two teams and Diego Palacios was sent off after the hour mark after he was flashed the second yellow. Cherundolo criticised referee Drew Fischer for his decisions and even charged him with changing the result of the game with his contentious calls.

"My only concern with referees and my only ask is that they are consistent," he began.

"If he pulls yellows in the first minute he’s got to pull them the entire 90 minutes. I do have a problem when referees are not consistent and I think Drew [Fischer, the referee] was not consistent... my worst fears came true with CONCACAF referees, when referees change the results of games, which is what they’re not supposed to do. Sure enough, Drew and his crew came out tonight big and decided the game, which is a shame for fans and players because we didn’t deserve that.”

WHAT NEXT? LAFC will be back in action against Real Salt Lake on Sunday in an MLS fixture at the BMO Stadium.