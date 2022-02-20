Lacazette trolls Toney after Arsenal avenge defeat at Brentford

Alexandre Lacazette trolled Ivan Toney after Arsenal avenged their surprise defeat to Brentford at the start of the season.

Arsenal suffered a shock loss away at Premier League new boys Brentford back in August, with goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sealing a 2-0 win for Thomas Frank's side.

Toney took to social media to rub salt in the wounds after the game, and Lacazette couldn't resist his own dig at the Bees striker after Arsenal picked up a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Toney's post-match tweet following Brentford's early-season win read: "Nice kick about with the boys."

Lacazette has posted the exact same message to his followers in a clear reference to Toney's original comment, with his Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith Rowe commenting underneath: "Fun session today."

fun session today😄💫 — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) February 19, 2022

Arsenal boost top-four chances

Smith Rowe opened the scoring against Brentford with a superb individual effort just after halftime.

Bukayo Saka doubled the hosts' advantage in the 79th minute, latching onto a Thomas Partey pass on the left before firing an unstoppable left-foot shot into the far corner of the net with the aid of the post.

Christian Norgaard pulled a goal back for Brentford in stoppage time but Arsenal held on for a vital three points that served as a major boost to their bid for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners are still sitting sixth in the table, but they are now level on 42 points with fifth-place West Ham and just one behind United, who have played two more games in fourth.

