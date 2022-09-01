La Liga top scorers 2022-23: Benzema, Lewandowski & players in Pichichi race

A star striker at Real Madrid ran away with the Pichichi last season, but there is plenty of competition for that prize this term

La Liga has always been littered with elite forwards and the 2022-23 campaign has seen the prolific skill set of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski added to the mix at Barcelona alongside established stars such as Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema. That pair are likely to engage in an epic battle for supremacy when it comes to the scoring stakes in Spain, with both proven at the very highest level.

There are several other contenders, though, for a leading marksman prize, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Vinicius Junior eager to find their shooting boots, so who will come out on top? GOAL brings you a full rundown of the leading scorers in La Liga across the 2022-23 season.

La Liga top scorers 2022-23

Rank Player Club Goals =1 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 4 =1 Borja Iglesias Real Betis 4 =3 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 3 =3 Iago Aspas Celta Vigo 3 =5 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2 =5 Gorka Guruzeta Athletic Club 2 =5 Alex Baena Villarreal 2 =5 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 2 =5 Chimy Avila Osasuna 2 =5 Alex Berenguer Athletic Club 2 =5 Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid 2 =5 Largie Ramazani Almeria 2 =5 Umar Sadiq Almeria 2 =5 Juanmi Real Betis 2 =5 Vedat Muriqi Mallorca 2 =5 Joselu Espanyol 2

Who finished as La Liga top goal scorer last season?

The 2021-22 campaign saw somebody not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo top the Liga goal scoring charts for just the second time in 13 years, with Karim Benzema emulating the efforts of Luis Suarez before him.

The Real Madrid talisman was in inspired form as he helped the Blancos to a domestic title and Champions League crown.

The France international found the target on 27 occasions in the league, landing him the prestigious Pichichi Trophy, and he left a chasing pack led by Celta Vigo frontman Iago Aspas trailing some nine goals in his wake.

Why is the Liga Golden Boot called the Pichichi Trophy?

The leading goal scorer in the Spanish top tier is awarded a notable personal honour by leading sports newspaper Marca.

The prize, which is not officially recognised by La Liga, is named after former Athletic Club striker Rafael ‘Pichichi’ Moreno – who plied his trade in the 1910s and 1920s.

The Trofeo Pichichi has been awarded annually since 1952-53, with all leading scorers prior to that campaign retroactively named as Pichichi winners.

Barcelona legend Messi has claimed the award on the most occasions, with his record-setting efforts at Camp Nou helping him to eight Golden Boots, while Real Madrid icons Hugo Sanchez and Alfredo Di Stefano figure prominently on a list of other multiple winners.