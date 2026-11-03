La Liga president Javier Tebas accuses Real Madrid of dragging out Negreira case to ruin Barcelona's reputation

Share Follow GOAL on Google

La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid of intentionally prolonging the Negreira case to cause maximum reputational damage to Barcelona. The league chief suggests that the constant legal appeals from the capital are a strategic move to keep the scandal in the headlines.

Advertisement

Tebas questions Madrid's motives

Spanish courts are currently investigating payments made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Referees’ Technical Committee (CTA). While no evidence has proven sporting corruption, Los Blancos have aggressively targeted their Clasico rivals over the scandal.

Tebas has now publicly condemned the capital club's approach. He claims their sudden interest in the investigation only began after Barcelona withdrew from the controversial European Super League project, accusing them of weaponising the legal system to hurt the Blaugrana.

'Stretching it like chewing gum'

The league chief did not hold back when assessing Madrid's behaviour, suggesting paranoia has taken hold at the Bernabeu.

"They are stretching the Negreira case like chewing gum. Real Madrid thinks Negreira is in every referee’s dressing room at every stadium where Real Madrid plays," Tebas stated during World In Progress (WIP) congress, as quoted by AS.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I remind Real Madrid that we went to the prosecutor’s office before Real Madrid did. The president of Real Madrid was on the board of directors for six months after the Negreira issue came to light. In a general assembly, he defended the club of his then-friend while it was in the Super League. The day Barca left, it seems everything changed."

Related Topics

Unacceptable attacks on Barcelona

Tebas believes the continued assault on Barcelona's public image is unwarranted while the judicial process is ongoing.

"It must be clearly stated that what is happening with the constant attacks against Barcelona is unacceptable because this is a drawn-out affair," Tebas continued. "Barcelona will have to assume their responsibilities if necessary, but right now they cannot be blamed for anything because it is Real Madrid that is asking for the process to be prolonged."

Advertisement

He concluded: "Barca’s case has nothing to do with Manchester City’s, and that cannot influence the justice system. The decision must be made here, in Spain."

A Spanish resolution

The Spanish judicial system will continue its investigation at its own pace, independently of other high-profile football cases across Europe. Tebas has explicitly distanced the Catalan club's situation from Manchester City's ongoing battle with the Premier League, insisting the verdict in England will not impact proceedings in Spain.

Advertisement

Until a definitive legal conclusion is reached, the bitter off-pitch war of words between Spain's two biggest clubs shows no signs of slowing down.