La Liga could resume behind closed doors in July, claims broadcaster

The chief of one of the competition's broadcast partners said the season is best place to resume in three months time without fans

La Liga could return behind closed doors in July, according to Mediapro chief executive Jaume Roures.

The league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 8,400 deaths in Spain and more than 42,100 globally.

Roures, the chief of one of La Liga's broadcast partners, hopes it is back underway in July.

More teams

"I hope football returns in July and I say July because, among other things, everyone's health must be guaranteed," he told Cadena COPE on Tuesday.

"It will return without an audience, surely, but before that they have to do a pre-season. After so long at home, they can't go out and play as if nothing happened."

Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the La Liga season was stopped.

While Roures believes it could resume in July, he warned a positive test for Covid-19 from a player after that would see the campaign ended.

"If once La Liga resumes a player tests positive for coronavirus, they will have to throw in the towel and say goodbye to the season," he said.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stressed last month that they remain focused on completing the campaign if at all possible.

"The priority is to complete the season," RFEF president Luis Rubiales said at a press conference. "We can't just relegate teams now. Teams have to be promoted by right.

"There are hundreds of teams waiting to complete the season. When the country recovers, that will be the moment to complete the current season.

"Let's hope I'm mistaken and that we can play at the start of May. I don't think that'll be possible, but I'd love to be proved wrong, we'll have to extend the calendar.

"The objective is to save this season. That's our idea.

Article continues below

"We are working on every scenario possible, but we don't want to play predictor. We have to be very cautious and rigorous.

"We are living an extreme time, with many deaths. We have never put a deadline to restart playing and we will not be doing now.

"We believe the deadline should be health, integrity and safety. Mainly when the country takes back the normal situation."