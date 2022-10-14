LA Galaxy vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs get underway this weekend, as LA Galaxy and Nashville square off at Dignity Health Sports Park. The pair finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Western Conference this season.

There was nothing between these two when it came to the ladder in the end - but will it be the men from California laughing at the end or their visitors?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville date & kick-off time

Game: LA Galaxy vs Nashville Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Nashville on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA fuboTV

LA Galaxy squad & team news

They might not have caught the eye like LAFC this year, but there's more than one team in the City of Angels.

Galaxy will hope that bodes well for them, as they seek to progress in pursuit of season-ending silverware.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bond, Sánchez, Klinsmann Defenders Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Zavaleta, Leerdam, Villafaña, DePuy, Neal, Gasper Midfielders Brugman, Puig, Vázquez, Delgado, Costa, Kljestan, Álvarez, Harvey, Aguirre, Saldaña , Edwards, Perez Forwards Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Judd, Joveljić

Nashville squad & team news

There was nothing to split Nashville and their hosts when it came to points in the Western Conference in the end.

But lying fifth could well gee them up even more. They'll feel like they have a point to prove here.