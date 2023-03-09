Kylian Mbappe refuses to give clear answer on PSG future after more Champions League pain at the hands of Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe refused to give a clear answer on his Paris Saint-Germain future after their Champions League last-16 defeat to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international had a mediocre outing in the second leg of the heavyweight European tie as Bayern won 2-0 at the Allianz Arena to progress 3-0 on aggregate. PSG have now exited the tournament at the last-16 stage for the fifth time in seven years, with Mbappe unable to inspire them to success after snubbing a move to current Champions League holders Real Madrid last summer. The 2018 World Cup winner has insisted that he remains committed to PSG and will now focus on their defence of the Ligue 1 title, but is not being drawn on his long-term position at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked to clarify his future beyond this season, Mbappe told reporters post-match: "No, no, I'm calm. The only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we'll see. At the moment, I'm only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe added on the collective mood in the PSG dressing room after more European heartbreak: "We are disappointed. That's how it is, we have to move on, try to challenge everyone. We didn't miss much when we look at the state of the two teams, [but] they have a team built to win the Champions League. At the start of the season, during the first Champions League press conference, I said that we were going to do our best and give our maximum. We're going to question ourselves and go back to our day-to-day life in Ligue 1."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will return to action against Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with PSG currently eight points clear at the top of the table.