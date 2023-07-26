No chance! Kylian Mbappe refuses to negotiate with Al-Hilal despite delegation travelling to Paris for talks with PSG wantaway

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has refused to negotiate with Al-Hilal despite the Saudi side sending representatives to the French capital.

PSG want to sell Mbappe this summer

Mbappe intent on staying for 2023-24

Striker refuses to deal with Al Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have let it be known that they are prepared to sell Mbappe this summer, after the star made it clear that he intends to leave in a year on a free transfer. PSG want a fee for Mbappe and thus are prepared to sell him now.

Al-Hilal subsequently had a world-record €300 million (£259m/$332m) bid accepted for the superstar and sent a delegation to France to convince Mbappe to consider their €700 million (£600m/$777m) single-season contract offer, but he has refused to hold talks with them, according to L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe would rather sit on the bench at PSG for a season than join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, which leaves the question of what will come next in this ongoing saga between the player and PSG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The general consensus seems to be that Mbappe will join Real Madrid. Should PSG continue to freeze him out of the first-team squad, then the French footballers' union (UNFP) may have to get involved to solve the deadlock.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Considering the sheer amount of money it would take to free Mbappe from PSG, his only option may be to sit out the remainder of his contract with the club. Whether that is on the bench or on the field remains to be seen.