Decision made! Kylian Mbappe would rather be an outcast at PSG for a year than join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia

Kylian Mbappe is ready to become an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain next season rather than move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? While PSG have accepted a world-record €300 million (£259m/$332m) offer for Mbappe from Al-Hilal, that would involve a one-year contract and a €700m (£604m/$775m) salary before potentially moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, Relevo reports that the superstar has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previous reports have claimed that Mbappe is willing to sit on the bench in 2023-24 if needs be, and the report now claims that he is happy to not play a single minute this season if he ultimately moves to the Spanish club next summer, when his contract expires.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Mbappe would be happy to be on the bench, Relevo reports that it presents a thorny issue for new manager Luis Enrique, particularly if PSG were to be eliminated from the Champions League without the World Cup winner. The competition is central to the 24-year-old's ambitions as he is desperate to win the trophy, and hopes to do so with Real.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future will be the story of the summer and potentially the remainder of the season if he is still at the club when the transfer window closes.