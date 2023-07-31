Explained: How Kylian Mbappe's Barcelona rejection led PSG to target disgruntled Ousmane Dembele as Blaugrana fail with THREE-PLAYER exchange offer

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signature of Ousmane Dembele, who formed part of a three-player offer from Barcelona for Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele to join PSG

Barca had included him in Mbappe exchange

Set to sign five-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is about to deliver on his promise to bring the French international to PSG, as a potential replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe. It was reportedly a three-player swap offer from Barcelona for Mbappe – who is still the subject of intense transfer interest right now - that paved the way for the Dembele deal.

WHY IS IT HAPPENING? According to Le Parisien, Barcelona offered Gavi, Raphinha AND Dembele for the wantaway Mbappe this summer. But after Mbappe knocked back the chance to switch to the Camp Nou, PSG head honcho Al-Khelaifi used the contact with Dembele's representatives to negotiate a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund winger – by warning him about Barca's attempt to offload him. It's claimed Dembele asked to leave when he found out and became keen on the PSG move. The Ligue 1 side are set to activate a €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause to sign him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele has come close to leaving Barca in the past, having been heavily linked with Manchester United in 2020 and Chelsea in 2022. But he's also been a long-time PSG target and is expected to sign a five-year deal with the French champions.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The situation is an embarrassing one for Barca, having been unable to lure Mbappe – who is still expected to join their fierce rivals Real Madrid – and now losing Dembele to a Champions League rival club.