Kyle Walker & Jack Grealish part of Man City exodus? Pep Guardiola confirms imminent departures in summer transfer window as England stars head for exits

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that players will be heading out of Manchester City, with exits on the cards for Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Despite being experienced England internationals with Premier League and Champions League titles to their name, Grealish and Walker appear to have been deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The latter spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan. A purchase option is yet to be taken up there, leading to Walker being linked with the likes of Everton and Fenerbahce.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Grealish is also generating plenty of transfer talk after being left out of City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. Questions have been asked of how long Ilkay Gundogan will be hanging around in Manchester, but the 34-year-old midfielder may yet be retained.

WHAT GUARDIOLA SAID

Guardiola told reporters when asked about possible departures, with Kalvin Phillips and James McAtee among the others that could be on the move: “We have - right now - a long squad, too many players, so we cannot go with 26, 27 players this season because there would be more [not] playing and step by step maybe a few players are going to move. But right now, Ilkay is absolutely part of my mind and the team.

“I would love to have the players that we have now all season. I would love it. I don't have any complaints about the players, how they behave.”

He added: “The problem is they will be unhappy during the season. They will be sad, they will be disappointed. I don't want that. For me it's not a problem.

“I have more [players to select] and I don't [want] six, seven players, if no injuries, being at home. So I do it that way. I do that for them. So that's why we have to see what happens. We still have a long time, I would say, until the transfer window will be closed.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

City - who are busy bringing fresh faces into their ranks - opened their Club World Cup campaign with a win over Wydad AC and can book a place in the last 16 of that competition with victory against Al Ain on Sunday.