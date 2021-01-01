Kyetume: UPL side appoint Mayanja as head coach & demotes Isabirye

The top-tier side has registered six consecutive losses, prompting the management to make changes to the coaching bench

Ugandan Premier League side Kyetume FC have appointed Jackson Mayanja as their new coach, effective immediately.

The Mukono-based charges have not been performing well and have gone to register six straight defeats in the top tier.

It is for this reason the club opted to demote Alex Isabirye, who had taken over from Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, and gave a chance to Cranes legend Mayanja to help the team get back to winning ways.

"We have consulted everybody inside the club and this decision to have Jackson Mayanja as head of the coaches was okayed," Kyetume chairman Ruben Kaggwa Mubiru disclosed.

On his part, Isabirye agreed to work as the assistant coach in the bid to help the team get positive results consistently.

"I was approached about the decision and there is no way I could say no. We all want better performances."

Mayanja has initially served the team as the head coach in the Fufa Big League with Allan Kabonge, before being promoted to work as the club's technical director.

He will be aiming at helping the team perform well, having collected just 12 points from the 16 UPL matches played in the ongoing campaign.

Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to the 2005 league champions Police FC at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday.

Muhamood Hassan scored the Cops' first goal after 11 minutes and ensured the Abdallah Mubiru-led charges lead 1-0 at half-time.

After the pause, Ben Ocen converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in favour of the former champions. The third goal came with five minutes to go from Brian Mayanha, who scored from a penalty as well.

Article continues below

Their next league assignment will be on April 13 where they will be away at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe to play BUL FC.

Prior to the encounter, on Tuesday, April 6, they will host Express in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup, with the second leg scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The overall winner of the competition will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.