'Kyetume in shambles, there is no respect for anybody' - Mbabazi

The tactician is hoping things will change soon to enable players and the technical bench to focus on the pitch

Coach Livingstone Mbabazi has hit out at Kyetume FC, saying the club is in shambles and there is no respect for anybody.

The team made numerous signings in preparation for the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season but are yet to get a win. They have so far managed to get three points from draws against Kitara, Wakiso Giants, and Busoga United.

The tactician has now revealed what the situation is at the club which might be affecting the players.

More teams

"The club is in shambles, there is no respect for anybody, somethings I have seen happen here, I have never seen anything like this in my football career," Mbabazi said as quoted by Football256.

"Everything is wrong, there are people at the top who are against the progress of this club and are fighting against me; they are driving us back."

The 40-year-old has further stated the working environment in some teams is not friendly, which contributes to frequent changes, especially on the technical bench. However, he has vowed to soldier on hoping things will eventually change for the better.

"People have judged me for moving from club to club, but they do not know how big a struggle it is to coach at some of these clubs," Mbabazi continued.

"What we are facing right now as a team is challenging, and difficult especially for the players, but I will not throw in the towel just yet.

"We have a great group of lads and despite the shortcomings, we shall fight on and try to win games and perform well not only for ourselves but for the club’s fans as well who deserve better.

Article continues below

"What is going on off the pitch has affected us, but the season is still young and only a couple of games old. It is not yet a deep hole, we can climb back."



The team settled for a 1-1 draw with the visitors Kitara FC before drawing 2-2 away to Wakiso Giants.

The recent game against Busoga United ended 1-1.

As a result, Kyetume are placed seventh on the log and will hope for a better outcome when they play UPDF FC in their next league assignment.