Kyetume FC’s Mutakubwa desires to sign for league champions Vipers SC

The custodian is still contracted with his current club but has made his wish to join Venoms public

Kyetume FC goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has revealed his desire to sign for Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

Mutakubwa has been on the Venom's radar for quite some time now and his latest revelations might have just confirmed he will join them with Kyetume also reportedly keen to engage potential suitors.

The goalkeeper is said to have also attracted interests from Express FC and Zanaco of the Zambian Super League.

“It would be every player’s dream come true to feature for their favourite club,” Mutakubwa told Sports Nation concerning the Vipers move.

“However, until the deal is done, I won’t say more about that.”

Mutakubwa is serving the last year of his Kyetume contract and could be a future replacement for Fabian Mutombora at Vipers.

He managed 11 clean sheets during the 2019/20 season and a string of good performances saw coach Johnathan McKinstry give him a national team call for the Cecafa Senior Challenge in 2019.

Uganda won the title at home to take their tally of the regional titles to 15.

“Generally, I would say I didn’t meet my expectations last season because I had set my goals but unfortunately they weren’t met,” he concluded.

“However, I was very happy to be summoned to the national team because I always wished to feature for my country.

“I just wish to improve on my previous performance and to be recalled to the national team and compete.”

Meanwhile, Busoga United’s Jerome Kirya has listed three achievements he would like to enjoy soon.

“I have a lot of dreams for my football career and among those are playing professional football, winning the league and earning a national team call up,” Kirya told Football256.

“I know it is a hard journey, but I trust in God and everything is possible if you trust the Lord, I am confident I will make it.”

Kirya had a success story during his time as a student as he led Jinja SSS to their first Copa Coca-Cola title.

“Winning the Copa Coca-Cola trophy for Jinja SSS as captain and playing with some senior players in the same team during the inaugural Fufa Drum tournament with the likes of Denis Isinde, Boban Zirintusa, David Bagoole, Aggrey Madoi rank as my best moments so far as a footballer,” the attacking midfielder added.

The star also picked individuals he says have been key to his career development.

“I have passed through thick and thin but I can’t fail to thank my teachers of the game, coach Zungu Hassan, Charles Ayiekho, coach Denis and Wasswa at Busoga United and Jinja SSS respectively.

“I always would also like to appreciate coach Robert Kabanda and Douglas Ssemanda who believed in me and gave me a chance at Kitende SSS to feature for the school team.

"They gave me a challenge that moulded me to who I am.”

Kirya played in 17 out of the 25 Premier League games before the season was cancelled.