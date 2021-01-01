Kyetume FC’s Mujuzi: How Uganda are ready to progress through Chan group stage

After emerging as the best team in a four-nation competition, the Cranes are now setting their eyes on their Group C rivals

Uganda and Kyetume FC defender Mustafa Mujuzi has explained how they are prepared to fight for a place past the group stage of the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament.

Mujuzi was among the players who took part in a pre-Chan mini-tournament where Cameroon, Niger and Zambia were also participants. Uganda ended up emerging as the best team after an opening 1-1 draw against Cameroon before 2-0 and 3-0 wins against Zambia and Niger respectively.

To Mujuzi, the preparations through the tournament are capable of helping them find enough points in Group C against Morocco, Rwanda and Togo and proceed to the knockout stage.

“We thank God who has enabled us to put into action whatever we have been given to see that we topped the tournament,” Mujuzi said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“With the points, we managed to get, it will push us more to prepare very well for the Chan competition. We are ready to go past the group stages.

“We are ready enough to display what we have been taught by our coaches into action come our first game which is against Rwanda. These friendlies have helped us, players, to understand each other and the condition down in Cameroon.”

Mujuzi’s affirmation of proper preparations ahead of the tournament came after his coach Johnathan McKinstry drew positives from the competition too.

“There are several things we have learnt from the pre-Chan mini-tournament,” McKinstry said. “First, it was about testing all players by having a good time on the field and getting the final squad for the Chan final tournament itself.

“We also have a number of our players who have not been here and have played Cecafa only. However, there are some in the squad who have not even played at Cecafa.

“It has given them huge belief heading into the tournament and that they can compete at this level. We played three good teams Cameroon, Zambia and Niger.”

The coach picked a 25-man squad for the tournament but surprisingly dropped Steven Mukwala – the 2019/20 Premier League top scorer.

Uganda will set base in Douala where they will play their group matches from January 18.