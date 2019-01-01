Kyetume FC sack former Tusker FC coach Nsimbe for poor results

The number of coaches who have been shown exit doors by UPL clubs now stands at four with the league yet to hit the second round

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) debutants Kyetume FC have sacked former Tusker FC coach George Nsimbe, according to media outlets in Uganda.

Nsimbe was sacked following two consecutive losses in the league against Onduparaka FC and Wakiso Giants where they lost 7-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Kawowo Sports reports David Katono Mutono has been appointed as an interim coach until the end of the season.

Nsimbe had replaced Jackson Mayanja at the club and managed just five wins, a draw and seven losses in 13 league matches.

The former KCCA FC and Vipers SC tactician was absent during the club's Wednesday recovery session.

Mayanja himself was sacked on Monday by Tanzanian side Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) after a string of poor results.

Nsimbe's exit from the league's newcomers takes the number of sacked coaches during the first round of the season to four. Kefa Kisala has so far left Wakiso Giants, Richard Wasswa Bbosa was sacked by Tooro United and Paul Nkata was shown the exit door at Mbarara City four days ago.