Kyetume FC part ways with Mbabazi, name Isabirye in acting capacity

The Ugandan outfit has made changes to their technical bench after losing 3-1 to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium

Kyetume FC have parted ways with head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi with immediate effect.

According to a statement from the club obtained by Goal, the promoted side has terminated the contract of the veteran coach after a poor start to the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League campaign and named Alex Isabirye Musongola on an interim basis.

“This letter constitutes a notice that Kyetume has terminated the employment agreement of their head coach pursuant to Section 8.2 of the Agreement,” read the statement from the club signed by Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Musinguzi.

“The performance of the team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action after discussions with the board, a decision was made to relieve the head coach of his duties as the coach of Kyetume.

“The club looks towards making this notice formal as per section 8.4 of the employment contract, the club appoints coach Alex Isabirye as the caretaker coach.

“We could like to thank Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and his coaching staff for his time and commitment towards Kyetume, and the club wishes him the best in the future.”

Mbabazi took up the Kyetume job in June 2020, after staying clubless for some time when he left Wakiso Giants and was making a return to a club he had handled during their second division days before he sought ‘greener pastures’ at Mbarara City.

Capped 36 times for the Cranes, Mbabazi enjoyed a successful playing career in Ireland and also handled the Somalia national team, Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, Mbarara City, Onduparaka FC, and Wakiso Giants.

Article continues below

The former Uganda Cranes international has left Kyetume lying 11th on the 16-team table after they have collected 11 points from 10 matches. Kyetume have only managed to win two matches losing three, and drawing five.

The new caretaker coach Isabirye has vast experience in Ugandan football, having previously served at Uganda Revenue Authority (two stints), Jinja based BUL (two stints), Kyetume (first stint), Kirinya Jinja SS, Soana FC (now Tooro United), and lately Nyamityobora, both in the top-flight and second division.

Isabirye is likely to be in charge when Kyetume takes on SC Villa in a league match on Tuesday.