Kyetabala on his 'easy' life at Vipers SC and European dream

The youngster hopes to break into the first team before eventually pursuing his professional football dream

Umar Kyebatala has revealed life at Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC has been easy.

Kyebatala joined Vipers straight from St Mary’s Kitende School in the 2019/20 mid-season transfer window and the 18-year old has enjoyed life.

"Coming from the school side straight to the senior team was exciting and challenging at the same time due to a different environment from the one at school but I took little time to adapt and settle because of the old friends I found at Vipers," Kyebatala told the club's website.

"Life has been easy. And in regard to football, my first half of the season has been a huge lesson. My mentality, goals, and expectations have been shaped and I look forward to next season with optimism."

Vipers have been getting most of their players from the St Mary’s Kitende School and the youngster says his direct transfer from the school team to the senior team is all about the blessing from God.

"I must confess it was Allah’s blessings as even the rest of fellow school teammates are really good," Kyetabala said.

"Further to that, the discipline, hard work, determination, and self-belief were also key factors for my consideration."

As he aims to play like his teammate Fahad Bayo, Kyetabala hopes to grab his opportunity while still serving the Venoms.

"I always thrive to be better than how I was yesterday and that attribute pushes me each time I step on the pitch," he added.

"Opportunities come once, therefore when given, one always strives to impress the coach as under performances and excuses don’t augur well with tacticians.

"I hope to open my goals account as a Venom and also win silverware. Those are my major priorities for the coming campaign. My dream is to play professional football somewhere in Europe with the guidance of Allah, the Most Merciful."

On how he will deal with stiff competition from Dan Sserunkuma, Bayo, Tito Okello, and Shaban Muhammed, Kyetabala has an answer.

"There is only one opportunity to prove your worth and it can only work in your favour when you are prepared. I will not give up my fight until I get a starting berth in the side," the forward concluded.

Kyetabala, wearing jersey number 11, has been nicknamed Champion Boy.