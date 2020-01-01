Kyesimira: BUL FC name new head coach after sacking Onen

The struggling side has moved to make changes to their technical bench after sacking their coach last week

BUL FC have moved to appoint Arthur Kyesimira as their new head coach.

Kyesimira has replaced Peter Onen who was sacked last week following a string of poor results. The Caf B licensed coach has penned a two-year contract to help turn around their fortunes at the struggling club.

“Confirmed and sealed [Arthur Kyesimira] as the new head on a two-year deal,” the club confirmed on their Facebook page.

Kyesimira will work with a technical team consisting of Kenneth Magada, David Kiwanuka and Daniel Kabale. Last week, BUL dissolved their technical team that also had Video Anyaw (Technical Director), Hussein Kheri (Assistant Coach) and Abu Kigenyi (Goalkeeping Coach).

Kyesimira has previously worked as an assistant coach at the Jinja based side as he deputized for Kefa Kisala in 2014. Kyesimira has currently been in the coaching set-up of the U15, U17 and U20 national sides.

BUL have struggled in the league, and in recent weeks they lost all their four matches with the shocking one being their exit out of the Uganda Cup after losing to lower-division side Mvara Boys.

BUL will return to league action on Wednesday when they face Wakiso Giants.