Kyesimira: BUL FC coach 'not concerned' with mistake by Kimera against KCCA FC

The custodian gifted the Garbage Collectors' second goal in Friday's league loss

BUL FC head coach Arthur Kyesimira believes the mistake Abdul Kimera made in the team's 3-0 loss to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC is forgivable and that the custodian will remain his first choice.

Filbert Obenchan, Charles Lwanga, and Julius Poloto scored the goals that handed the Kasasiro Boys the win under new coach Morley Byekwaso, but it was the second goal that was not taken lightly by BUL supporters.

Kimera was caught with the ball on his feet and Lwanga dispossessed him before finding the back of the net.

However, the tactician insists the goalkeeper will remain his first choice and nothing is going to change.

"I am not happy [with the loss], but not concerned with my goalkeeper Kimera, because of his mistake for their second goal, I think he can be forgiven for that," Kyesimira said afterwards.

"I think this has been his first big mistake ever since I took over the coaching reigns at the club. He has been very consistent and very formidable for us thus far and as you are aware, he has saved four penalties for us.

"In football everyone makes mistakes but how you grow from that is very important. Kimera will remain our number one goalkeeper and I am confident that he can recover from this."

After the loss, BUL are now placed 10th on the Ugandan Premier League table with 20 points from 16 matches played. They will now focus on the Uganda Cup where they will be playing Fufa Big League side Black Power.

In another match played on Friday, Vipers SC claimed a 3-0 win over Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces in their respective Premier League showdown at Bombo Military Grounds.

Paul Mucureezi scored for the Venoms in the 14th minute from the penalty spot after they started the game with a high tempo. Richard Basangwa and Disan Galiwango could have stretched the lead in the 20th and in 24th minutes respectively, but their efforts went off target.

Ceasar Manzoki, who is enjoying a good time with the Premier League champions, scored the second in the 27th minute after a solo effort. Basangwa could have added another goal in the 37th minute but he sent his effort over the bar.

Manzoki scored his second of the afternoon in the 81st minute after he connected with Abraham Ndugwa's delivery to head powerfully into the net.