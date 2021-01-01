Kyamera among five released by in-form UPDF FC

The club confirmed the stars were let go following an end of the year assessment of their performances

Premier League side Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF FC) have released five players ahead of the resumption of the season.

Goalkeeper Tony Kyamera, winger Juma Ssebaduka and defenders Najib Gwaidu Tusaba, Fred Okot and Ronnie Kisekka are the players who have been let go by the league’s new boys.

According to UPDF’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro the five stars were released after a general review of their performance at the end of 2020.

“We decided to release five players that include Kyamera, Ssebaduka, Tusaba, Okot and Kisekka after review of their commitment to serve the club via-a-vis the current demands and pressure at the club,” Miiro told Kawowo Sports. “Therefore varying factors for their release ranging from professional conduct, performance to commitment at work.”

The released players were signed before the season began, with Kyamera arriving from Express FC after the club felt it was not tenable to keep him when he was facing challenges in getting valid national identity documents.

Competition from Yusuf Wasswa and Douglas Kisembo did not make things any better for him as he failed to make his way into the first-team on regular basis.

Ssebadduka, signed from Bright Stars, also had issues with his national identity card as well as the passport.

According to the outlet, Okot and Kisekka were shown the exit door due to allegedly poor commitment and suspected unprofessional conduct that affected their dedication at work on numerous occasions.

Miiro further stated the five stars will not be compensated following their release and that the club has communicated the same to them.

“Definitely, we shall seek replacements for the players released. We need to strengthen our club before the league resumes in February 2021,” added the former national referee.

UPDF are the current leaders after clinching four wins out of five they have played in the season. The wins came against Busoga United, who they dispatched 3-0 before registering a 5-1 victory against Kitara FC.

They picked six points from BUL FC and Police FC after getting 2-1 wins from both games. The army outfit only lost points when Kyetume FC condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

The league will resume on February 13 after going on a break that will last over a month in order to give the national team favourable space to compete in the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon.