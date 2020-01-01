Kwibuka 26: Arsenal joins Rwanda to commemorate 1994 genocide

The Gunners’ players led by defender David Luiz joined the East African nation to commemorate the tragic event

Arsenal joined Rwanda in commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over a million lives.

In a pre-recorded video, Arsenal players reiterated their condolences to the people of Rwanda as the country continued to observe a week of mourning with this year's commemoration running under the theme: “Remember-Unite-Renew”.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz, who visited Rwanda last year, noted the Premier League giants stand with Rwandans in this time of remembering genocide victims.

More teams

He said as quoted by New Times: “We stand with you to remember the genocide against the Tutsi. It was so special for me to visit the genocide memorial and understand more of the country's history.”

The former Chelsea defender added: “I will always be praying for you, and Arsenal is with you because we are one family. We will respect this day forever.”

Article continues below

French striker Alexandre Lacazette also went on to say that: “At Arsenal, we are proud to partner with Rwanda and witness the country's incredible transformation."

Other players who sent comforting remarks include Reiss Nelson and Pablo Mari. In 2018, the Government of Rwanda and the North London club signed a three-year partnership deal that saw the English club’s first team, U23 and women's team wear the “Visit Rwanda” logo on their left sleeve.

As part of the Visit Rwanda deal, players from Arsenal's men and women’s teams also visited the country, and their coaches hosted training camps to support the development of the game in the country.