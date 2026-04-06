Kwakman is scathing about two Ajax players: 'They're only thinking of themselves!'

Kees Kwakman has had some harsh words for Sean Steur and Jorthy Mokio. The two top Ajax talents failed to impress the analyst in Saturday evening’s match against FC Twente.

On Saturday evening, Ajax quickly fell 0-1 behind at their own Johan Cruijff ArenA. Mats Rots was able to run the length of the pitch, after which Ramiz Zerrouki slotted the ball past Maarten Paes.





Ajax pulled one back through Wout Weghorst, who finished off a well-worked attack, but ultimately still lost. Sam Lammers headed the ball on to Bart van Rooij, who had a clear run at the goalkeeper and then finished neatly.

On ESPN, Kwakman blamed the two young midfielders for FC Twente’s second goal. According to the former defender, who played for clubs including NAC and FC Volendam, one of the two should have tracked Van Rooij.

“If you look at NEC, for example, Kodai Sano and Nejasmic would have made that run,” he begins. “Mokio and Steur are only thinking about themselves.”

Both players have just turned eighteen, but Kwakman believes that excuse doesn’t quite hold water. “Mokio should have seen this coming ages ago. At NEC, they all spot that sort of thing, which is why they’re doing so well there,” he concludes.